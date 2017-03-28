× Man accused of causing Missouri wreck that killed fetus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A 26-year-old man jailed on $200,000 bond after being accused of drunkenly causing a Kansas City-area wreck that injured a pregnant teenager and caused her unborn baby to die.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Jonathan Marquardt of Lee’s Summit with two felony counts of driving while intoxicated, causing injury and death. He’s also charged with leaving an accident scene.

Court documents allege that Raytown police responded early Saturday to a wreck on Missouri 350 involving an 18-year-old man who said his disabled car was hit from behind by a pickup truck that fled the scene.

Authorities say the crash injured the man’s 16-year-old girlfriend, who was sitting in the disabled car. Her unborn child later died at a hospital.

Online court records don’t show whether Marquardt has an attorney.