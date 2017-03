Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI)-St. Louis County police are investigating a murder- suicide in Glasgow Village. A man and woman were found dead around 9 p.m. on Dunkeld Circle, a culdesac near Shepley Drive in Glasgow Village.

Investigators say the husband shot his wife in front of neighbors on the front porch of their home before shooting himself.

They couple had been married for 17 years and had three children.

It's unclear if the children were home at the time.