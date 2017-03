Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRONTENAC, MO (KTVI)- Frontenac police are investigating a shooting on Carole Lane. It's a private street off of South 40 Drive.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a man was shot just before 7:30 p.m. Monday. He was alert and conscious when taken to the hospital.

There is no word on suspects or a motive.