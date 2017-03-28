‘MediNurse’ claims roller-coaster weather plays role in spread of disease

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Weather plays a role in the spread of viruses, so if you do not feel well, the roller-coaster weather may be to blame.

The changing weather is known to be rough on the respiratory system, causing bronchitis, sinusitis and strep. Also, as the warm weather, humidity and mod increases, people are less vigilant on illness prevention. When cold weather occurs, it forces people indoors creating a space where disease can spread quickly through coughing, sneezing and handshaking.

At any time of year, doctors suggest the best preventative measures are to wash hands and receive the flu vaccination. Flu season can last as late as May, so MediNurse will continue to offer flu shots through March.

Registered Nurse Pat Cook with “MediNurse” discusses tips to keep you healthy as the weather changes from winter to spring.

For more information, visit www.medinurse.com or call 314-781-2800.