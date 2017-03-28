× Missouri teen gets 25 years for sister’s shooting death

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) – A southwestern Missouri teenager has sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting his 12-year-old sister.

The Joplin Globe reports that 15-year-old Tristan Potts was sentenced Monday in Joplin. Potts pleaded guilty in December to charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and attempted first-degree arson.

Potts was 13 in October 2015 when he killed Teresa Potts outside their home near Jasper. Authorities say the siblings were adopted out of foster care.

Potts had been certified to stand trial as an adult.

A judge assigned Potts to a program in which a juvenile and adult sentence is simultaneously imposed, with the adult sentence suspended while the inmate undergoes treatment and vocational training. When he turns 21, the court determines whether he should remain in custody.