Missouri woman convicted in bank fraud scheme

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri woman who used her neighbor’s home to receive a fraudulent loan has been convicted of bank fraud.

Federal prosecutors say 65-year-old Carol Joyce Noble, of Carrollton, was found guilty Tuesday of two counts of bank fraud.

Trial testimony indicated Noble defrauded Central Trust Bank in Jefferson City in September 2011 to obtain a $185,000 loan to buy a convenience store in Stover.

The scheme involved obtaining a fraudulent appraisal of her Gravois Mills home by pretending that she lived in a neighbor’s home. She met the appraiser at the neighbor’s house, which was valued at $100,000 more than Noble’s property. The neighbor was unaware of the scheme.

The maximum sentence is up to 40 years in federal prison without parole. Sentencing has not been scheduled.