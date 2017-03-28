North County residents concerned over low flying aircraft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) - A large plane that appeared to be flying very low over North County has some residents concerned.

Lambert officials said the plane didn’t come from the airport, so residents are wondering where it came from and why was it flying so low.

Blannie Wagner was inside her home Monday night around 9 pm when the walls started to shake.

Wagner lives a few miles from Lambert so she is used to hearing planes fly overhead but said this was the loudest one she had ever heard.

She went outside to see what all the noise was about and saw a large aircraft flying about 1,000 feet above the ground

"At first, we thought it was a commercial airliner or something of that nature having trouble landing, then we heard it come back around again and that’s when we went outside and started taking some video of it coming through," said Wagner.

Wagner has some aviation experience and is guessing this may have been some type of military plane based on the engines and she attempt to track it using a flight tracker app.

A spokesperson with Lambert said the plan was a F-15 and suggested contacting Boeing. A Boeing spokesperson said to call the director at Whiteman Air Force base. That director said the plane did no come from there and suggested contacting the FAA.

Right now, we are still waiting for a response from the FAA.