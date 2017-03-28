NYC Mayor: ‘Fearless Girl’ statue can stay through Feb. 2018

Posted 10:56 am, March 28, 2017, by

The Wall Street bull has company. State Street Global Advisors installed a statue of a defiant girl, with hands on her hips, chin high and pony tail out, in front of the charging bull. The bronze statue, entitled "Fearless Girl," was installed a day ahead of International Women's Day.

NEW YORK (AP) – Mayor Bill de Blasio has decided that the globally popular statue of a young girl staring down Wall Street’s famous “Charging Bull” will remain in place through February 2018.

The mayor planned to make an appearance with “Fearless Girl” on Monday afternoon.

The 4-foot ponytailed girl in a windblown dress stands on Department of Transportation property and will now get the extended new permit through the department’s art program.

On Monday morning, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney led a news conference in front of City Hall to honor the artist, Kristen Visbal, and State Street Global Advisos, the asset management firm that commissioned the work.

The statue was installed early this month to highlight the issue of gender disparity on corporate boards. It immediately became a tourist draw and internet sensation.