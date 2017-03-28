Pellet gun used to settle road rage incident in Jefferson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – A reported road rage incident in Jefferson County is settled with someone using a pellet gun.

It happened on March 21 on Old Highway 21 near Spanish Manor.

The incident follows another road rage incident that occurred on southbound Interstate 270 just a few days prior.

Captain Gary Higginbotham with the county's sheriff's office said the incident began with someone accidentally pulling in front of another driver.

"Apparently, that driver became enraged, there was some high beams, some driving close to the vehicle, some trying to pass on the shoulder," Higginbotham explained.

Higginbotham said that eventually the drivers pulled over about two miles south of that location and a confrontation ensued.

"Apparently, him (the victim) and another male subject who was a rear passenger got into a physical altercation and a short time after that, somebody else from the vehicle exited the vehicle and shot him numerous times with a pellet gun," he said.

The victim, a man, was shot once in the hand, the back, the head, the shoulder and cheek.

Higginbotham said that the victim spent a few days in the hospital and is recovering but warned that something worse could've happened.

"Take a deep breath, you never know who is in that other vehicle," he said, "people jump right to anger in a lot of these cases and that's where we end up with issues. Use common sense and take a deep breath."

According to the Missouri State Highway Police, a majority of road rage incidents happen either because someone is driving too slow in the left passing lane or a driver is following too close.

The investigation and the search for the suspects is ongoing. Higginbotham said investigators are reviewing surveillance video.