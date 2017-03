× Police investigating shooting at Canfield Green Apartments in Ferguson

FERGUSON, MO (KTVI) – Around 7 pm Tuesday night a shooting occurred at the Canfield Green Apartment complex in Ferguson.

Ferguson police say the victim is a male who was shot in the abdomen. Police say the victim is conscious and breathing.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation in ongoing.

https://twitter.com/MissJupiter1957/status/846874859103830016