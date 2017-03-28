Schwartz Scores Twice, Blues Beat Coyotes 4-1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blues forward Jaden Schwartz is officially out of his goal scoring slump. The talented winger scored two more goals in the Blues 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night at Scottrade Center. After scoring just one goal in a 25 game stretch, Schwartz is red hot with four goals in his last four games. The line of Jaden Schwartz, Alexander Steen and Vladimir Tarasenko accounted for three of the four Blues goals. Schwartz had the two goals to go along with an assist. Tarasenko scored one goal with two assists, while Steen assisted on all three of their line's goals. Captain Alex Pietrangelo scored the other Blues goal in the 4-1 victory. Goalie Jake Allen made several key saves in the game, finishing with 21 on the night.

The Blues have now won ten straight games over the Coyotes. More good news, the Blues next game, at Arizona on Wednesday night.