Shooting reported outside Schnucks in Ladue

Posted 5:36 am, March 28, 2017, by and

LADUE, MO (KTVI)- Authorities are investigating a shooting outside of Schnucks in west St. Louis County. It happened around 5 a.m. at the store on Clayton Road near Lindbergh Boulevard and Interstate 64/40.

Police from both Ladue and Frontenac are on the scene.

A store employee says her female co-worker was shot during a domestic dispute. It happened as the woman was entering the store to begin her shift.

The store was not open to the public at the time.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.