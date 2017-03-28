Shooting reported outside Schnucks in Ladue

LADUE, MO (KTVI)- Authorities are investigating a shooting outside of Schnucks in west St. Louis County. It happened around 5 a.m. at the store on Clayton Road near Lindbergh Boulevard and Interstate 64/40.
Police from both Ladue and Frontenac are on the scene.
A store employee says her female co-worker was shot during a domestic dispute. It happened as the woman was entering the store to begin her shift.
The store was not open to the public at the time.
This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.
