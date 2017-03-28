× St. Louis-area health care worker admits fraud, ID theft

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Sentencing is scheduled for this summer for a Missouri home health care worker who admitted in federal court that she defrauded senior citizens.

Twenty-seven-year-old De’Janay Noldon pleaded guilty Monday in St. Louis to one count each of mail fraud and identity theft.

Federal prosecutors say that while working early last year as a certified nurse’s assistant caregiver at a Webster Groves provider of home health care for the elderly, Nolden victimized 13 elderly people and six financial institutions, creating a loss of roughly $30,000.

Prosecutors say she used a nursing home resident’s personal information to open lines of credit that she used to pay her own bills, make purchases, and pay bills for relatives and friends.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 27.