St. Louis native, author reveals latest addition to Disney themed series

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The popular series Kingdom Keepers tells the story of five teens chosen to be holographic guides throughout the Disney Theme Parks.

Unfortunately, there is a glitch in the system where the teens are sent back to the park in their holographic forms in their sleep. The group soon realizes at night, the park comes to life and it’s not just the heroes. It’s the villains too. Now, it is up to the group of teenagers to save the Disney parks from the villains.

St. Louis native and New York Times best-selling author Ridley Pearson joins us for more on his latest addition to The Kingdom Keepers series, where the kids are sent back to a time where cell phones and social media do not exist.