St. Louis police officers subject of false overtime reporting investigation

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Four officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are the targets of an internal affairs investigation regarding misleading claims of overtime.

According to Schron Jackson, a police spokeswoman, internal affairs conducted a month-long investigation and discovered “inconsistencies” in the officers’ overtime claims. They also found one of the four officers appeared to be in violation of the residency rule.

The four officers have been suspended without pay.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson said the officers “betrayed the trust of the community” as well as the department.

“We hold our officers to a high standard and the actions of a few should not tarnish the hard work and dedication of the men and women who serve without fail,” he said.

Internal affairs investigators will present their findings to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.