ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Food and drinks such as soda, gummy bears and Pringles, while delicious, are items that cause your body to have an insulin spike. Once the body goes under an insulin spike, the fats from these foods are stored in the body and prevent you from burning fat and losing weight.

Personal trainer Mike Wayne joins us for more on the fat storing process and the foods that prevent you from burning fat.

