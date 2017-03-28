Two arrested after attempt to steal expensive tires and rims from car dealership

COLINSVILLE, IL (KTVI)- Two suspects are in custody after allegedly attempting to steal tires and rims from a Collinsville car dealership.

Early on March 24th, 2017, Collinsville Police were called to Teklab on Horseshoe Lake Road after an employee reported a suspicious vehicle parked on their lot unoccupied. The employee told police that surveillance footage showed two people with hoods on get out of the vehicle and head for the nearby Laura Buick GMC lot located along IL 157/Bluff Road.

Collinsville police knew of two separate incidents of “high-end” tire and rim thefts occurring at Laura Buick GMC in the last 24 months. So police established a perimeter around the car dealership and conducted a search using police canines. A Maryville police officer observed movement in a tree line north of Laura Buick GMC and officers took a male subject into custody. A few hours later, a female suspect was taken into custody near Teklab.

An investigation revealed that the suspects’ intentions were to steal tires and rims from GMC Yukon Denali model vehicles. The value of one set of these tires and rims is around $4,000.

The suspects have been identified as Daniel G. Guffey, 38, of St. Ann, MO, and Julie M. Turnbaugh.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Guffey with two counts of Burglary, and one count each of Unlawful Possession Of A Stolen License Plate and Attempted Offenses Relating to Motor Vehicles, all felonies. His bond is set at $75,000. Turnbaugh has been charged with two counts of Burglary and one count of attempted Offenses Relating to Motor Vehicles. Her bond has been set at $60,000.

38.689900 -90.011703