Watch live video: April the giraffe ‘develops’ before birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers say April the giraffe’s udders are developing before birth. They have been watching the video feed closely for more signs of her pregnancy moving along.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to Facebook Tuesday morning:

“Progression! The udder continues to fill. Giraffes do not “bag up” with a full udder in the sense of a cow, dog, goat, sow. Their udder is very subtle and tucked between the legs. The development occurs, generally, just prior to birthing. Photo of this morning’s mammary growth in comments. Here forward, we are most concerned with this area and will gauge our status from it, until a hoof is waving hello!

All other behaviors and appetite are on point.

Today, the team will walk the yard to check conditions. Initial reports state we may still have trouble spots.”

The Zoo posted this update to Facebook Monday night:

“Keepers, vet, and Jordan agree – we are getting there! Her mammary development has continued to slowly increase. Photo in comments. This is Good! We do not expect any additional back end swell, so all judging is now done based on udder changes. You will notice keepers continuing to snap photos of the underside to document changes. April’s attitude is good, though she did strike at (and miss) the vet again – we just think she was giving him a hoof (hand) out the door.”