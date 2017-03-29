× 4 St. Louis officers suspended over questioned overtime pay

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Four St. Louis officers are suspended without pay amid internal and criminal investigations over whether they got unearned overtime pay.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the city’s police department, in announcing the suspensions, didn’t release the amount of overtime pay in question. The department says investigators will present their evidence to city prosecutors for possible charges.

Police Chief Sam Dotson says “It is disheartening when those sworn to protect and uphold the law are accused of stealing from taxpayers.”

The department said one of the officers also was found to be violating the residency rule by living outside the city.

An attorney for the officers, Brian Millikan, says his clients deny the allegations and expect to be cleared. He calls the matter “more of an accounting issue.”

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch