× Actress Jessica Biel makes surprising discovery about her heritage during Alton visit

ALTON, IL (KTVI) – Do you have any family secrets? Actress Jessica Biel made a surprising discovery about her heritage during a visit to Alton Illinois last September. It will air as part of TLC’s show “Who Do You Think You Are?” this Sunday at 9pm.

Biel toured the remnants of the Alton Prison in Alton as she discovered more about the maternal side of her family. A release from the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau says the results of her search will air during the hour long show. Biel spent time in St. Louis and Chicago as part of her roots search.

Brett Stawar says that the Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau was used as a green room during her day long shoot. They were asked not to share news of Biel’s visit in September, but are glad to share now.

TLC’s show “Who Do You Think You Are”, features celebrities looking into their lineage. This season features eight one hour episodes which bring more unexpected turns and surprising discoveries of historical significance, according to the show’s producers. The series executive producers include Lisa Kudro and Dan Bucatinsky.

TLC is broadcast locally on Channel 55 through Charter Spectrum, Channel 280 through DirectTV and Channel 183 on Dish TV.

Biel starred in the TV show “7th Heaven” and is married to actor-singer Justin Timberlake.