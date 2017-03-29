× AP releases all-time hoops poll: see where MU, SLU and Illinois rank

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The Associated Press is out with an all-time Top 100 poll that is sure to add some fuel to the fire of excitement that seems to have been reignited among local fans in the St. Louis area thanks to new coaching staffs and high profile recruits all bound for Midtown, Columbia and Champaign.

Here was the AP’s criteria:

“To determine the all-time Top 100, the AP formula counted poll appearances (one point each) to mark consistency and No. 1 rankings (two points each) to acknowledge elite programs. Keep in mind that AP doesn’t release a poll after the NCAA Tournament, so eventual national champions are not factored into these rankings. Instead, this list focuses more on those programs that consistently appear in the poll and/or at the top during the regular seasons.”

Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, UCLA and Kansas are your top five.

Illinois comes in at 11 overall, thanks in large part to the era of Illini basketball that included the NCAA championship game team in 2005 that lost to North Carolina at the former Edward Jones Dome.

Missouri came in at 29, just behind Florida. That’s pretty good company considering Florida has made five trips to the Final Four and Missouri has never been there.

Saint Louis came in at number 69 in the poll, and has the distinction of being the first team to top the weekly AP basketball poll, back in 1949.