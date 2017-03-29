Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for THURSDAY March 30, 2017

The Pacific blaster storm track is alive and well… the next system now locked over the Bi-State region…periods of rain and storms Thursday and Thursday night…some storms will be strong to severe…the main features…heavy rain, lightning and hail…this is not a widespread thunderstorm outbreak for us but expect some storms and lets watch the sky and stay up to date on the weather. Rain and storms will end Thursday night…that system moves out Friday with some clearing…mostly cloudy skies. Friday night and Saturday will be dry and okay…cool Friday…a little warmer on Saturday. Then the big question…Sunday…and it is still a big question…right now thinking lots of clouds on Sunday with morning rain…then a break with more rain and storms moving in late Sunday night and Monday…this is another Pacific based storm system…with my thinking right now…the opening night game may be okay…but not ready to cast that into stone right now…lets give this a little more time for such a big event.