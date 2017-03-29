× Endangered person advisory issued for missing teen from St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Police have issued an endangered person advisory after a 17-year-old went missing. St. Louis County Police are looking for Alyssa Williams. She was last seen leaving the 8200 block of St Charles Rock Road Monday on foot.

Williams has several medical conditions and does not currently have access to her medications. She is described as a back female height 5’2″, 145 lbs, black hair worn in long braids, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information should call 911 or call the St Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8225.