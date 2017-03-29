× Independence police officer shot in confrontation

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) _ A suburban Kansas City police officer is in critical condition after being shot in a confrontation while responding to a burglary call.

Centerpoint Medical Center said in a statement the Independence police officer survived surgery Wednesday and is in critical condition.

Two suspects are in custody. Charges aren’t expected until at least Thursday.

Independence Police Capt. Carl Perry says officers were called to an Independence home Wednesday morning where a burglary was in progress. He says the suspects fled the house and exchanged gunfire with police, shooting one of the officers.

The suspects then fled in a vehicle, with police in pursuit. The suspects’ vehicle became disabled after a short chase and they were taken into custody.

Kansas City police will investigate the shooting.