Man dead after being shocked by power lines in Illinois

ADDISON, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities say a 51-year-old man has died and another man was critically injured after they were shocked by power lines while trimming trees in suburban Chicago.

The DuPage County Coroner’s Office says Jose Fulgencio-Hueramo of Melrose Park was pronounced dead on Tuesday at a hospital after being shocked in a backyard in Addison. An autopsy was planned for Wednesday. The other man was hospitalized.

Officials in Addison say one of the men was knocked from a ladder and the other was in a tree. Power was cut to the lines so authorities could safely respond.