MLS supporters look to Bosnian community in push to win votes for proposed stadium

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Major League Soccer supporters are looking for a boost heading into Tuesday’s election in St. Louis which will determine the future of bring a team to the Gateway City and build a soccer stadium in Downtown St. Louis.

Organizers are meeting with members of the Bosnian community to help spread the spirit of soccer.

There's a big push to get the vote out in the Bosnian community to vote on Proposition 1 and 2 that will help fund a stadium near Union Station.

The reason for the meeting to draw upon the strength of soccer in the Bosnian culture and St. Louis has the largest Bosnian community in the U.S.