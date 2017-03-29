Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Did you know The Muny is celebrating 99 seasons in St. Louis? The company remains one of the premiere institutions in musical theatre!

The upcoming spring 2017 production of Muny Magic at The Sheldon will welcome popular Muny artist, Nicholas Rodriguez back to St. Louis for My 70s show! March 29th and 30th.

He most recently starred at The Muny as the Tin Man in the 2016 production of The Wizard of Oz. In 2015 Nicholas appeared in the two blockbuster hits of that summer season, starring as the Beast in Disney`s Beauty and The Beast and as Ritchie Valens in the electrifying production Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.

In 2014, Nicholas starred in the title role of Disney`s Tarzan.

My 70s show! Will fuse all things you love and remember about the 1970s with the music of Broadway, Bossa Nova, Folk, and of course Disco! It's sure to be a unique and intimate evening filled with Nicholas` charming personality and soulful voice.

The event is proudly sponsored by Kenneth and Nancy Kranzberg.

Nicholas is best known for the role of Nick Chavez on ABC`s One Life to Live.

Season tickets are now on sale and single tickets will go on sale beginning May 8th.

Muny Magic at The Sheldon featuring Nicholas Rodriguez in My 70s Show!

The Sheldon Concert Hall

Wednesday, March 29 & Thursday, March 30

7:30 p.m.

Call (314) 361-1900 for additional information or visit muny.org.