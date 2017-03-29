× Nigerian citizen indited in stolen identity refund fraud

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Prosecutors say a Nigerian citizen living in St. Louis was part of a stolen identity fraud scheme that sought more than $12 million in refunds.

A federal grand jury in St. Louis returned a superseding indictment Wednesday charging Kevin Kunlay Williams, also known as Kunlay Sodipo, with mail fraud, aggravated identity theft, voter fraud, illegal re-entry and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Williams and others allegedly used public school employees’ identifications stolen from a payroll company to file more than 2,000 fraudulent federal income tax returns. Williams also allegedly used fraudulently obtained identification numbers to obtain refund checks.

Williams was deported in 1995 but allegedly returned illegally in 1999 and voted illegally in 2012 and 2016 elections.

An after-hours message left with the public defender’s office in St. Louis wasn’t returned.