ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The Planetarium at the St. Louis Science Center is going orange tonight. It's to support the Walk MS St. Louis event this Saturday.

Thousands of people are expected to raise more than $175,000 during the walk for Multiple Sclerosis research.

The walk begins at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the Upper Muny parking lot in Forest Park.