Security guard shoots man at Ferguson apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) _ Police in Ferguson, Missouri, are investigating after a private security guard shot an armed man at the same apartment complex where Michael Brown was killed by a police officer in August 2014.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened Tuesday evening at Canfield Green apartments. Police Chief Delrish Moss says a man tried to scare a loose dog away from children when he and the dog owner got into a heated exchange. Moss says the dog owner pointed a gun at the man.

A security guard shot the dog owner when he refused to drop his weapon. Moss says the man is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Some people got into a heated exchange with an officer investigating the shooting, but no arrests were made.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch