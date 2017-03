Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill launches a federal investigation into the top five prescription opioid products. She wants to know if the pharmaceutical companies are contributing to the over prescription of medicines.

More than 30,000 people died in the u-s in 2015 from opioids and heroin and sales of prescription opioids have quadrupled since 1999.