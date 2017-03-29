Severe weather potential tonight near Lake of the Ozarks

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A slow moving weather system will spread thunderstorms across the region later Wednesday night. The greatest threat for severe weather will be south of St. Louis, generally in the region from the Lake of the Ozarks, over to Dent County, through Reynolds County, and over to Perry County. In this area, all elements of severe weather will be possible with the storms, including strong winds, large hail, and maybe a couple of tornadoes.

North of those counties—up to about Interstate 70—the primary threat will be from some hail and stronger wind gusts. North of I-70, the severe weather threat is pretty low.

Storms will first threaten our western and southwestern counties of Montgomery, Phelps, and Dent before 8 p.m. The storm threat will then slowly spread east to the Mississippi River by midnight. Scattered thunderstorms will continue overnight, mainly in Missouri and south of I-70 in Illinois. The primary threat overnight will be from hail and to a lesser degree wind.

Additional strong storms will be possible early Thursday afternoon. Exact location and intensity will be largely determined by how worked over the atmosphere is after Wednesday night’s storms.