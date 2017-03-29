Taking too much Ibuprofen linked to heart problems

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Do you have a headache? Go easy on that Ibuprofen. Taking too much is linked to heart problems.
This warning comes from Danish researchers who studied 29,000 people who had suffered cardiac arrest over a nine year period. Roughly 3,400 had taken Ibuprofen type drugs 30 days before. It suggests Ibuprofen raises a person's risk of cardiac arrest by 31 percent.
The biggest risk was Diclofenac.
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital Cardiologist, Dr. William Wright, MD, is making a house call this morning to discuss the new study.
William Wright, MD
Cardiologist, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital
1011 Bowles Ave. Suite 205
Fenton, MO 63026
636-496-5065
To learn more visit: ssmhealth.com/stclare