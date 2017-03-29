Taking too much Ibuprofen linked to heart problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Do you have a headache? Go easy on that Ibuprofen. Taking too much is linked to heart problems.

This warning comes from Danish researchers who studied 29,000 people who had suffered cardiac arrest over a nine year period. Roughly 3,400 had taken Ibuprofen type drugs 30 days before. It suggests Ibuprofen raises a person's risk of cardiac arrest by 31 percent.

The biggest risk was Diclofenac.

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital Cardiologist, Dr. William Wright, MD, is making a house call this morning to discuss the new study.

