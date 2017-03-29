Watch live video – Zookeepers signal ‘final countdown’ for April the giraffe’s birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Millions of people are watching and waiting for April the giraffe to give birth. Their latest Facebook post offers hope that the pregnancy may be close to complete. Animal Adventure Park said that, “countdown to calf has begun.”

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to their Facebook page:

“We apologize for the late update but it is for good reason. We will not confirm active labor, but we do have discharge that would suggest the count down to calf has begun! Mammary development is on point and picture is in comments. We will keep everyone posted throughout the day with developments. Our team and Vet are on standby. We could be hours away or days – so do not stop your day – but certainly don’t stop watching!”

The Zoo posted more about what to expect:

“From hooves to baby on the ground – could be as quick as 30-60 minutes. Baby will be on average 150# and 6′ tall. Within an hour, we want to see baby on its feet. Yes, baby will stumble, fall, and face plant – but it is all part of the process and we cannot intervene. Once standing, we want baby to nurse within the next 60-120 minutes to get the essential colostrum. Our team will not intervene unless we absolutely have to. You will not see us in the stall, but we are all there waiting.

We will stay live on youtube throughout the process.

Tragedy can strike, and we are prepared, but have faith we will have a safe and sound delivery and calf. Hooves crossed.”

The Zoo posted this update Tuesday night:

“April continues to progress in front of our eyes! Mammary development has increased again since this morning! Updated photo in comments. She has been a great sport all day. Very distracted with local group BingPop on site this evening. Traveling from out of town, view their site and APP for things to do during your stay! Broome County is a wealth of “Best Kept Secrets”.

My prediction was today, as many of you know, and that too will go out the window with my priors – but we are close! Hooves crossed!

The April the Giraffe and Calf plush sold out overnight — we have a 14″ April the Giraffe Plush available now but that is also limited! Act fast and grab your apparel – numbers are limited – as is time!

Find the store link and other April links at www.Aprilthegiraffe.com

With her current progression, each day we come closer to the anticipated birth and arrival of our newest member of Animal Adventure!

Have a great evening (or Day) and keep watching – all can change in a few minutes!”