WENTZVILLE, MO (KTVI)- This Wentzville baby's first birthday fiesta is getting lots of online attention. It's a Taco Bell themed celebration!

Little Delta's mom said she was inspired by a 'donut smash' online and decided to use tacos instead. Julia Marie photography is behind the shoot.

The baby's mother, Monica Phillips, says her first unofficial date with her husband was at the fast food chain.

Her water even broke as she was waiting in the drive through at the same location!