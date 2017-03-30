BBB warns college students against financial aid scams

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Each year, thousands of college students accept loans and grants from various outlets for college financial aid. The Better Business Bureau, however, recommends using caution when considering companies that offer financial assistance.

The BBB advises students seeking financial aid help to take your time and do your research before paying for financial help. If you are skeptical, ask your college financial aid office if they have experience working with the company. Also, be cautious of accepting options for aid help if a company is reluctant to answer questions regarding the service and process they use to help college students.

Chris Thetford from the Better Business Bureau joins us for more on student financial aid awareness.

For more information, visit www.bbb.org or call 573-886-8965.