Blues Stay Hot, Beat Coyotes 3-1

The Blues continued their torrid hot streak late in the regular season, winning 3-1 over the Coyotes in Arizona on Wednesday night. Patrik Berglund, Vladimir Tarasenko and David Perron did the goal scoring. Carter Hutton, the Blues back up goalie stopped 22 of 23 shots in the victory.For Arizona, rookie Clayton Keller, a Swansea, IL native scored his first career point in the NHL in just his second pro game. Keller assisted on the lone Coyotes goal.

The win moves the Blues back in to third place in the NHL’s Central Division standings with a 42-28-6 record. That’s good for 90 points and a one point lead over the Nashville Predators. The Blues trail second place Minnesota by just six points with six games remaining in the regular season.