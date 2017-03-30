Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for FRIDAY March 10, 2017

We close out the month of March…not looking or feeling like March…lots of clouds and chilly with temperatures in the 50’s…upper 30’s at night. Saturday is a pretty day…a cold start but a nice afternoon…low 60’s…near average. But…the Pacific blaster storm track is alive and well… the next system coming into play late in the weekend and there is another one waiting in the wings for the middle of next week…that may be the last one…a rather weird weather pattern for Spring.