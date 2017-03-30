Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for FRIDAY March 10, 2017
.
We close out the month of March…not looking or feeling like March…lots of clouds and chilly with temperatures in the 50’s…upper 30’s at night. Saturday is a pretty day…a cold start but a nice afternoon…low 60’s…near average. But…the Pacific blaster storm track is alive and well… the next system coming into play late in the weekend and there is another one waiting in the wings for the middle of next week…that may be the last one…a rather weird weather pattern for Spring.
Then the big question…Sunday….right now thinking lots of clouds on Sunday with morning rain…then a break with more rain and storms moving in late Sunday night and Monday…the day will be cloudy and in the 60’s…this is another Pacific based storm system…with my thinking right now…the opening night game may be okay.. but still lots of timing questions…even at this point.