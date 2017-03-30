Family seeks justice for woman used as human shield in fatal shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"There’s not a day that goes past that I don’t cry. I cry every day."

Sharon Webb still mourns the death of her daughter, Cara. It was 17 years ago this week. Cara, who was 18 at the time, was with two male friends leaving an apartment in the 6100 block of Greer in Hillsdale. Around 7:30 p.m., someone walked up and started shooting. Police said Cara was not the intended target but was used as a human shield.

“You’d think it would get a little easier and some days I can manage, but when I think about it takes my breath away," Sharon said.

There’ve been no arrests, because no one has come forward; not even to CrimeStoppers. But Sharon said she’s still fighting for justice.

"If you’re a mother and your children are your life, I’m gonna fight for Cara until I take my last breath," Sharon said.

Even though she admits it’s hard.

"It's been many a times that I wanted to walk out in the street and have a truck just hit me,” she said. “You really don’t understand. Really. To know that your child’s been murdered and no one’s come forward in all these years. It hurts. It hurts."

Cara’s sister, Stacey, doesn’t understand why no one has come forward.

"You would think by now that people would get it. People are scared to testify because they’re scared of the backlash that comes with it. But then when it happens to their family, they want justice,” she said. “If you have a sister or a brother or sibling, love them because you don’t know what tomorrow’s gonna bring."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.