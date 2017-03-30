FOX 2 to air special exploring mysterious deaths surrounding Pam Hupp

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The story fascinates viewers and reads like a crime novel. Pam Hupp now faces the death penalty. The Fox Files looks at the mysterious deaths surrounding her.

St. Charles County prosecutor to pursue death penalty against Pam Hupp ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – If Pam Hupp is convicted of first-degree murder in the death of a man with disabilities, the St. Charles County prosecutor said Thursday he will pursue the death penalty. A grand jury indicted Hupp in December 2016 for allegedly killing Louis Gumpenberger, in what prosecutors claim was a plot by Hupp to take the heat off of her in the unsolved 2011 murder of Pam’s friend, Betsy Faria. Prosecutors said Hupp lured Gumpenberger into […]



St. Charles County prosecutor to hold news conference on Pam Hupp trial ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KTVI)-The St. Charles County prosecutor plans an announcement at 3:30 p.m. on recent developments in the Pam Hupp murder case. Hupp is accused in the murder of Louis Gumpenberger as part of an elaborate plot linked to another murder in 2011. Her trial is scheduled for October. In February, Hupp’s lawyer asked the court to bring in jurors from another county. Prosecutors insist there’s a large enough jury pool in St. Charles County to find jurors […]



Police traced knife in Pam Hupp case to an unusual place ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Police and prosecutors in the case against Pam Hupp are very interested in a knife that came from somewhere you might not expect. It’s one of several new clues we discovered in a court document listing witnesses and addresses for Hupp’s October murder trial. Fox 2 obtained the record exclusively, with our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. One of the addresses takes us to the unusual place police believe Hupp may have purchased a knife. […]



St. Charles County man believes he was being targeted by Pam Hupp ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) – Brent Charleton said Pam Hupp didn’t seem to want to take “no” for an answer as she tried getting him to be part of a Dateline NBC re-enactment. “I was the second person that day,” Charleton said. It was August 10, 2016. Charleton said he didn’t know Pam Hupp, but he noticed her unusual behavior. “It vaguely kind of looked like someone was lost but not,” he said. “I mean, you’re driving a speed where […]



Pam Hupp pleads not guilty to murder, armed criminal action ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) – Pam Hupp said she’s not guilty during her arraignment this morning in St. Charles County. She finally made her first appearance after several cancellations. Prosecutors accuse Hupp of murdering a man with disabilities in an elaborate plot. Hupp walked into court without the neck bandages we`ve seen in her mug shot since her arrest. We could see no signs of scars on her neck and wrists in court today. O`Fallon police said she`d stabbed herself with […]



Grand jury formally indicts Pam Hupp in O’Fallon murder ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – A St. Charles County grand jury indicted Pam Hupp Friday for the August 2016 murder of Louis Gumpenberger. The five-page indictment includes counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. The St. Charles County Prosecutor’s Office charged Hupp in August, but wanted to also take the case to a grand jury. This means we could see Hupp in court sooner than we last heard from the courts. She’ll be arraigned January 9. Hupp remains […]



The whole story behind Dateline’s report on Pam Hupp and Russ Faria O’FALLON, MO (KTVI) – Pam Hupp was a central figure in a highly publicized Betsey Faria murder trial, covered extensively by Fox 2 News. Betsy’s husband, Russ, was first convicted and later exonerated of her murder after new evidence surfaced. The evidence involved $150,000 in life insurance proceeds, signed over into Hupp’s name days before Betsy’s murder. Hupp was never named as a suspect during the Faria investigation. Learn more: The entire story behind the Russ Faria Case The St. Louis County […]



Judge in Faria murder case recommended for suspension LINCOLN COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – A Lincoln County judge exposed repeatedly in our Fox Files reports has been recommended for suspension without pay. Judge Chris Kunza Mennemeyer is known as the judge who presided over the first Betsy Faria murder trial. Mennemeyer kept jurors from hearing evidence about an insurance policy, as well as the money tie to Pam Hupp. This new action by the commission that oversees judges does not mention the Faria case, but it does mention another case […]



Police break down Pam Hupp`s front door, remove safe O’FALLON, MO (KTVI)- While Pam Hupp sits in a St. Charles County jail charged with first degree murder, police served a search warrant on her O`Fallon home. Neighbors called Fox 2 at about 4:30 pm, after hearing loud bangs and seeing officers ramming through Hupp’s front door. When we arrived on the scene, we saw a police officer carrying out a safe. He took it to the back of a St. Charles County police car. It was the only item […]



Crime Watch Daily to feature Fox 2 in special report involving Pam Hupp (KTVI) – Crime Watch Daily was in St. Louis today, covering the twists and turns involving Pam Hupp. O`Fallon MO Police say Hupp murdered a man with disabilities to take heat off of her in a separate murder case. Crime Watch Daily correspondent Jason Mattera told Fox 2, ‘I`ve got to say the reporting here has been phenomenal.’ Mattera interviewed Fox Files investigative reporter Chris Hayes for a special report planned for September. Mattera added, ‘This one has so many […]