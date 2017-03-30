Get paid $10k to travel the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you tired of staying stuck at your desk? Then you'll want to apply for this dream job!

You'll get paid $10,000 to travel the world and stay at some of the best resorts and homes across the globe. The job opportunity is being offered by Third Home, a Tennessee-based luxury home-sharing club where clients have access to posh retreats in places like Bali, the French Countryside and Australia.

If you're chosen, you'll have to visit as many as 12 of these kinds of locales over a three-month period. All expenses are paid.

Get this! You'll have to blog about the experience on social media. How about that?

Today is the last day to apply.

"THIRDHOME is an exclusive private club for luxury second home owners. Our members enjoy the use of other club members' homes all over the world."

TO APPLY: Send in a 1 minute video describing why you are the best candidate for the position to bestjobontheplanet@thirdhome.com

BLOG, WRITE, PHOTOGRAPH - BEST JOB ON THE PLANET!

Travel the world, while staying in multi-million dollar luxury vacation homes. Pays $10,000/month plus all travel expenses for a 3-month period staying in up to twelve (12) of the most luxurious homes. Your travels will take you to some of the most desired resorts and homes across the globe. The homes will be selected from our finest at www.thirdhome.com.

Qualifications

Must be fluent in English

Must have the ability to understand and appreciate luxury and share your experiences with the world via blogging and vlogging along with other social media outlets.

Excellent writing skills

Candidate can be located anywhere in the world to start.

You must be able to travel the world for three months!

Experience

Experience in social media, writing, blogging, vlogging and the ability to tell a great story and promote our brand through eloquent words, pictures, videos.

Luxury connoisseur with an appreciation for the finer things in life and a clear understanding of the hospitality industry.

Experience with international travel.

Qualifications for the role

Valid Passport/visa, drivers license, no fear of flying, no criminal record. Ability to travel well.

Must be at least 18 years of age (including travel companions)

Pets are not allowed

Must be available for travel from late summer to late fall.

Must be able to travel for 3 consecutive months

Compensation

A contract position that pays USD$10,000/month plus all travel expenses for a 3-month period for the individual who is chosen as the finalist.

One travel companion allowed at any given time to accompany the finalist during their travels. (THIRDHOME will not pay for travel expenses of companion, but the cost of housing will be covered)

To Apply

Please send us a one-minute video telling us why you are the best candidate for the best job on the planet to: bestjobontheplanet@thirdhome.com.

Applications without a video will not be considered.

Application deadline is March 30, 2017.

