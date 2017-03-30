× Grand jurors indict Jefferson City man in stabbing death

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A grand jury in Missouri’s Cole County has indicted a Jefferson City man in connection with a February stabbing death.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports that the indictment charges 52-year-old Michael Phillips with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police say officers responding to an apartment complex found 46-year-old Michael Taylor bleeding from stab wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Investigators say Phillips and Taylor had been visiting acquaintances when a dispute between the two men escalated.

Phillips’ public defender, Erin Kirsch, declined to comment Thursday.

