Illinois State recommends no tuition increase for fall

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) _ Incoming Illinois State University students this fall won’t pay more to attend the school than last year’s freshman class if the board of trustees follows an administration recommendation.

School President Larry Dietz said Wednesday not calling for a tuition increase despite the ongoing Illinois budget impasse is a “little silver lining.” He says the goal is to provide a sense of stability for prospective students and their families and rebuild their confidence in the state.

Dietz says record enrollment for three consecutive years is a factor in the decision. He says tuition revenue has helped Illinois State remain “strong and stable.” However, he says the university still needs state funds.

If the recommendation is approved, new students would pay the same rates as students who started at ISU last fall _ $370.35 per credit hour.

The board meets May 12.