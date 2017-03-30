Local mall offers children, pets opportunity to meet Easter Bunny

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – It is that time of year again; the Easter Bunny is back in town.

This furry Easter friend is ready to visit and take pictures with children across the St. Louis area. And, for the animal lovers, you have the opportunity to bring your four-legged family member for photos as well.

Marketing director of St. Clair Square and South County Center Christine Poehling joins us for more on the special Easter offer.

For more information, visit www.StClairSquare.com or www.ShopSouthCountyCenter.com/events.

Portraits with the Easter Bunny

St. Clair Square (IL-159 and Highway 64/40 Fairview)

Center Court and South County Center (Lindbergh and Lemay Ferry Road, near the food court)

Now through Saturday, April 15

Mon-Sat from 10am to 9pm

Sunday from 12pm to 6pm

Pet Portraits ONLY on Thursday, April 6 from 6pm to 9pm