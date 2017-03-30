× Margie’s Money Saver- 48 k-cups for $15

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-We have a deal brewing with some eye opening prices on k-cups.

Right now at Intelligent Blends, get a box of 48 k-cups of Maud’s Righteous Blends listed at $29, now down to $15. You will need an exclusive coupon code from Brad’s Deals to get this price.

Shipping is free, which works out to a final prices a less than $0.32 cents per cup.

Choose from more than 15 varieties. You can also get 100 k-cups, on sale for $29, bringing the price to $0.29 cents per cup.

The code only works on one box at a time, but you can place multiple orders.

Coupon Code: BRADS48

To shop visit: shopblends.com