Medical expert discusses zika virus, STL county among high impacted areas

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – In a recent St. Louis University study, the St. Louis region is a “potential” high risk area for the development and transmission of the zika virus. The areas cited as the most impacted are St. Louis County and Illinois’ St. Clair County.

The zika virus is commonly transmitted through infected mosquitoes, but the study is exploring the idea of the virus transmitted through sexual contact. Babies conceived and then born with the virus are often delivered with noticeable birth defects.

Of those who contract the virus, 80 percent do not show symptoms. Therefore, it is recommended to protect yourself using bug spray with deet when outdoors and using forms of protection in sexual interactions.

Chief health officer at St. Louis University and SSM Health Dr. Alexander Garza discusses the latest concerns for the zika virus.