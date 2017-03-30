× Missing teen last seen on SWIC campus

GRANITE CITY, IL (KTVI) – Law enforcement agencies in Wood River and Roxana are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile last seen on the campus of Southwestern Illinois College.

According to police, 17-year-old Kayla Berry was last seen March 28. She’s believed to be in the company of 19-year-old Steven Hubbs.

Berry was described as a Caucasian female, standing 5’4” tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds, with brown eyes and auburn hair.

Hubbs drives a gold or tan 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix 4-door with Missouri license plates SN6P3Z.

Anyone with information on Berry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3113.