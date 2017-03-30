× Missouri House gives initial approval for prescription drug monitoring program

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – For the fourth time in four years the Missouri House gave initial approval to a proposal to establish a statewide prescription drug monitoring program.

The measure would create a database designed to cut down on doctor-shopping. That’s when patients get prescriptions from multiple doctors and get medicine from multiple pharmacists.

Missouri is the last state in the nation without a statewide drug monitoring program.