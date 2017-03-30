New grizzly bear exhibit to open at St. Louis Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-It's the return of grizzlies to the St. Louis Zoo. A pair of siblings will soon call the gateway city home.

A new grizzly bear exhibit is opening this September. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, two young grizzlies named Huckleberry and Finley are currently living at a zoo in Montana. They`ll be moved here this summer and will have some time to acclimate to their new home before meeting the public.

At this point, the $11 million project is 90 percent complete, with caging, plumbing and electrical work still to be done.

The bears are each about 1½ years old. Their mother was killed by state wildlife officials last year after they determined she was too accustomed to human food and couldn`t return to the wild.

This will be first time the St. Louis Zoo has had grizzly bears since 2015.