Olympic gymnast welcomes NCAA championships to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – During the 2016 summer Olympics in Rio, thousands tuned in to watch Simone Biles and the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team take gold. Now, St. Louis will be able to catch a glimpse of the popular sport in person through the NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

St. Louis is becoming the place to be for sports. After hosting the wrestling championships and basketball regionals, the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships is set for April 14 and 15 at Chaifetz Arena.

2008 Olympic silver medalist, 9-time NCAA champion and gymnastics SEC Network commentator Bridget Sloan joins us for more on the upcoming NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships.

For more information, visit www.NCAA.com/WGymnastics or www.stlsports.org.